With over 30 years of experience in the funeral industry we understand that not everyone's wishes are to have large elaborate services. Therefore, we have perfected the process of simple and affordable burials performed with dignity and care.
Our team is made up of experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing exceptional service. We work closely with our clients to understand their needs and provide tailored solutions that exceed their expectations.
Losing a loved one can be one of the most difficult things in our lives and should not be made worse by unexpected fees. That is why we only charge for what is needed and no hidden fees or sales pitches.
Available 24 hours to answer your pricing questions and assist you
Parent company: McNutt Funeral Home of Lufkin
400 S First St. Lufkin, TX. 75901
(936)899-7129 License #: 4447
Copyright © 2023 justaburial.com - All Rights Reserved.
Powered by GoDaddy
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.